ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.89 million shares of the ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.91, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.30B. RNW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.08, offering almost -42.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.28% since then. We note from ReNew Energy Global plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 843.64K.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) trade information

Instantly RNW has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.13 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.17% year-to-date, but still up 16.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) is -5.71% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RNW is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -71.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) estimates and forecasts

RNW Dividends

ReNew Energy Global plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.62% of ReNew Energy Global plc shares, and 62.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.98%. ReNew Energy Global plc stock is held by 85 institutions, with Managed Portfolio Series-Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.24% of the shares, which is about 0.65 million shares worth $6.65 million.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund, with 0.03% or 90876.0 shares worth $0.9 million as of Aug 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.