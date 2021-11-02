Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s (NASDAQ: PHCF) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 6.05 million shares of the Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.08, and it changed around $0.28 or 15.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.23M. PHCF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.10, offering almost -337.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.69% since then. We note from Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 414.63K.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) trade information

Instantly PHCF has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.48 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.86% year-to-date, but still up 28.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) is -6.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5130.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) estimates and forecasts

PHCF Dividends

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 30.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 67.28% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares, and 0.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.11%. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.32% of the shares, which is about 37300.0 shares worth $0.19 million.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.15% or 17598.0 shares worth $89397.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 11943.0 shares worth $49682.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares.