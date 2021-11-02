Let’s Discuss The ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 2.67 million shares of the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $54.28, and it changed around $3.06 or 5.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.02B. ZIM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.20, offering almost -14.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.97% since then. We note from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ZIM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $8.58 for the current quarter.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Instantly ZIM has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 54.65 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 392.36% year-to-date, but still up 7.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) is 9.55% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZIM is forecast to be at a low of $46.02 and a high of $90.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -65.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 141.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.62 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. to make $2.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.01 billion and $1.36 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 158.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 96.40%.

ZIM Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.27% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, and 38.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.97%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock is held by 130 institutions, with Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 12.37% of the shares, which is about 14.23 million shares worth $639.4 million.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, with 2.73% or 3.14 million shares worth $141.26 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Evermore Global Value Fd and Driehaus Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.14 million shares worth $6.38 million, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Driehaus Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 88349.0 shares worth around $3.97 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.