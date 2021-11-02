Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 1.57 million shares of the Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.71, and it changed around $0.02 or 2.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.53M. KIQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.48, offering almost -108.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.03% since then. We note from Kelso Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) trade information

Instantly KIQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8201 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.28% year-to-date, but still down -5.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) is 13.15% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KIQ is forecast to be at a low of $2.30 and a high of $2.30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -223.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -223.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) estimates and forecasts

KIQ Dividends

Kelso Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.86% of Kelso Technologies Inc. shares, and 4.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.50%. Kelso Technologies Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.12% of the shares, which is about 1.15 million shares worth $1.35 million.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p., with 1.77% or 0.96 million shares worth $1.12 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.