Is Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) Worth Your Money In 2021?

In the last trading session, 1.96 million shares of the Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.00, and it changed around $0.36 or 3.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.02B. AVIR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $94.17, offering almost -684.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.33% since then. We note from Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.33 million.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AVIR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) trade information

Instantly AVIR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.67 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.28% year-to-date, but still down -5.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) is -71.44% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVIR is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -66.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 491.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $53.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $103.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 112.70%.

AVIR Dividends

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 30.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.48% of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 58.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.26%. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 99 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.79% of the shares, which is about 6.45 million shares worth $269.38 million.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP, with 7.75% or 6.41 million shares worth $267.87 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 3.01 million shares worth $226.82 million, making up 3.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund held roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $49.75 million, which represents about 0.80% of the total shares outstanding.