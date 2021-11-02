Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 0.75 million shares of the Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.34, and it changed around -$0.47 or -9.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $164.36M. IVC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.94, offering almost -152.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.99% since then. We note from Invacare Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 728.09K.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) trade information

Instantly IVC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.36 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.26% year-to-date, but still up 5.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) is 0.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IVC is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -130.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -84.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Invacare Corporation (IVC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 70.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 190.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $236.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Invacare Corporation to make $249.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $202.35 million and $224.04 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.10%. Invacare Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 48.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

IVC Dividends

Invacare Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.68% of Invacare Corporation shares, and 123.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 130.48%. Invacare Corporation stock is held by 193 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 15.65% of the shares, which is about 5.48 million shares worth $44.2 million.

Paradigm Capital Management, with 7.58% or 2.65 million shares worth $21.43 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 2.33 million shares worth $19.7 million, making up 6.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.02 million shares worth around $8.23 million, which represents about 2.91% of the total shares outstanding.