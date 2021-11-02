Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV): Stock Forecast For 2021 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 1.52 million shares of the Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) have been traded, and its beta is 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.73, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $86.14M. INUV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.35, offering almost -221.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.42% since then. We note from Inuvo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Inuvo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INUV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Inuvo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) trade information

Instantly INUV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7550 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 61.10% year-to-date, but still down -8.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) is 7.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INUV is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -310.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -310.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.18 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Inuvo Inc. to make $20.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 55.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.60%. Inuvo Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 15.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

INUV Dividends

Inuvo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 13.

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.46% of Inuvo Inc. shares, and 22.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.50%. Inuvo Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Herald Investment Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 4.46% of the shares, which is about 5.29 million shares worth $5.11 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.52% or 4.18 million shares worth $4.03 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 2.56 million shares worth $2.47 million, making up 2.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.46 million shares worth around $1.4 million, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.