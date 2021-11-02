Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s (HYFM): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.18, and it changed around $1.21 or 3.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.55B. HYFM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $95.48, offering almost -179.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.43% since then. We note from Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 733.12K.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HYFM as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) trade information

Instantly HYFM has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.84 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.99% year-to-date, but still down -3.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) is -9.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HYFM is forecast to be at a low of $47.00 and a high of $67.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -96.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $141.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. to make $128.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 47.50%.

HYFM Dividends

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 13.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.32% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. shares, and 48.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.36%. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. stock is held by 193 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 5.63% of the shares, which is about 2.47 million shares worth $146.11 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.47% or 1.96 million shares worth $116.15 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 1.15 million shares worth $57.98 million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $33.77 million, which represents about 2.03% of the total shares outstanding.