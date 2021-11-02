How To Invest In Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.8 million shares of the Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $63.77, and it changed around $0.64 or 1.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.38B. FOUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $104.11, offering almost -63.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $47.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.22% since then. We note from Shift4 Payments Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Shift4 Payments Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FOUR as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Shift4 Payments Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

Instantly FOUR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 79.00 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.42% year-to-date, but still down -17.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) is -22.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $108.89, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FOUR is forecast to be at a low of $93.00 and a high of $120.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -88.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 500.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 355.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 79.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $397.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Shift4 Payments Inc. to make $387.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $214.8 million and $210.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 85.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 83.80%.

FOUR Dividends

Shift4 Payments Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.02% of Shift4 Payments Inc. shares, and 101.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.91%. Shift4 Payments Inc. stock is held by 266 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.55% of the shares, which is about 3.26 million shares worth $267.09 million.

Durable Capital Partners LP, with 6.68% or 2.88 million shares worth $236.35 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1.49 million shares worth $96.71 million, making up 3.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $88.16 million, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.