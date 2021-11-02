GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.36 million shares of the GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.71, and it changed around $0.31 or 5.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.90B. GOCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.37, offering almost -186.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.95% since then. We note from GoHealth Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.91 million.

GoHealth Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GOCO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GoHealth Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) trade information

Instantly GOCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.81 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.20% year-to-date, but still down -1.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) is 11.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOCO is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -197.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 86.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $201.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect GoHealth Inc. to make $650.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $163.36 million and $445.92 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 46.00%.

GoHealth Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 55.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 73.20% per year for the next five years.

GOCO Dividends

GoHealth Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.40% of GoHealth Inc. shares, and 139.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 139.62%. GoHealth Inc. stock is held by 151 institutions, with Centerbridge Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 40.69% of the shares, which is about 40.68 million shares worth $475.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.64% or 6.64 million shares worth $77.65 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.75 million shares worth $32.15 million, making up 2.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $28.03 million, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.