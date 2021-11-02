GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.26, and it changed around $0.22 or 10.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.46M. GBS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.24, offering almost -530.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.16% since then. We note from GBS Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 723.28K.

GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) trade information

Instantly GBS has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.43 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.46% year-to-date, but still up 7.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) is -4.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.67 day(s).

GBS Inc. (GBS) estimates and forecasts

GBS Dividends

GBS Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.90% of GBS Inc. shares, and 6.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.62%. GBS Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Anson Funds Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 4.61% of the shares, which is about 0.57 million shares worth $2.25 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.95% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.46 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $0.46 million, making up 0.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 18854.0 shares worth around $74284.0, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.