Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN)

In the last trading session, 1.42 million shares of the ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) were traded, and its beta was 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.07, and it changed around $0.32 or 11.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $75.80M. ZKIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.60, offering almost -375.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.44% since then. We note from ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 681.19K.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) trade information

Instantly ZKIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.14 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.53% year-to-date, but still up 13.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) is 1.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.75 day(s).

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.40%.

ZKIN Dividends

ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 31.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.02% of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. shares, and 2.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.17%. ZK International Group Co. Ltd. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.83% of the shares, which is about 0.18 million shares worth $0.76 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.50% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.46 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Steel ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 25228.0 shares worth $90568.0, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 13694.0 shares worth around $49161.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.