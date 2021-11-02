Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI)

In the last trading session, 1.58 million shares of the Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.73, and it changed around $1.44 or 8.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $402.32M. HUDI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.50, offering almost -52.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.89% since then. We note from Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 516.35K.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) trade information

Instantly HUDI has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.50 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 162.69% year-to-date, but still up 13.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) is 348.09% up in the 30-day period.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) estimates and forecasts

HUDI Dividends

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 76.19% of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. shares, and 0.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.98%. Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.20% of the shares, which is about 25966.0 shares worth $0.13 million.

UBS Group AG, with 0.02% or 2393.0 shares worth $11606.0 as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1902.0 shares worth $7779.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.