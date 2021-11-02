Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI)

In today’s recent session, 4.49 million shares of the DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.18, and it changed around -$0.28 or -3.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.77B. DIDI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.01, offering almost -120.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.47% since then. We note from DiDi Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.62 million.

DiDi Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DIDI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DiDi Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.41 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) trade information

Instantly DIDI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.57 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.17% year-to-date, but still down -4.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) is 11.61% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $121.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DIDI is forecast to be at a low of $121.53 and a high of $121.53. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1385.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1385.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.46 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect DiDi Global Inc. to make $8.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

DIDI Dividends

DiDi Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of DiDi Global Inc. shares, and 10.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.37%. DiDi Global Inc. stock is held by 227 institutions, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.74% of the shares, which is about 75.83 million shares worth $1.07 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.13% or 49.15 million shares worth $695.01 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Selected American Shares Inc and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 5.43 million shares worth $76.75 million, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 4.35 million shares worth around $44.82 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.