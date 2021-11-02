Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 5.35 million shares of the Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.74, and it changed around $0.05 or 7.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.53M. BHAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.20, offering almost -197.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.38% since then. We note from Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

Instantly BHAT has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8798 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.53% year-to-date, but still up 27.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) is 20.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day(s).

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) estimates and forecasts

BHAT Dividends

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 23.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.34% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. shares, and 9.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.33%. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.15% of the shares, which is about 0.54 million shares worth $0.48 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with 0.35% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.15 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 13117.0 shares worth $16658.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.