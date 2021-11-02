Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Gain Of 10.71%

In the last trading session, 1.89 million shares of the Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) were traded, and its beta was 5.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.96, and it changed around -$0.1 or -4.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.13M. FTEK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.04, offering almost -259.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.29% since then. We note from Fuel Tech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Fuel Tech Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FTEK as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fuel Tech Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) trade information

Instantly FTEK has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1600 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.48% year-to-date, but still down -7.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) is 12.00% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -12.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTEK is forecast to be at a low of $1.75 and a high of $1.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 10.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -133.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Fuel Tech Inc. to make $7.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.15 million and $6.22 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.00%. Fuel Tech Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 46.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.10% per year for the next five years.

FTEK Dividends

Fuel Tech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.42% of Fuel Tech Inc. shares, and 18.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.21%. Fuel Tech Inc. stock is held by 47 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 4.92% of the shares, which is about 1.49 million shares worth $3.5 million.

Grace & White Inc /ny, with 4.43% or 1.34 million shares worth $3.15 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.51 million shares worth $1.19 million, making up 1.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $0.82 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.