FG Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 2.24 million shares of the FG Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) were traded, and its beta was 0.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.08, and it changed around $1.22 or 31.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.21M. FGF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.99, offering almost -96.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.88% since then. We note from FG Financial Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 23.89K.

FG Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) trade information

Instantly FGF has showed a green trend with a performance of 31.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.20 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.38% year-to-date, but still up 17.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, FG Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) is -5.58% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FGF is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FG Financial Group Inc. (FGF) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect FG Financial Group Inc. to make $18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2019. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.00%.

FGF Dividends

FG Financial Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 14.

FG Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.02% of FG Financial Group Inc. shares, and 68.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.51%. FG Financial Group Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.93% of the shares, which is about 97562.0 shares worth $0.92 million.

HighTower Advisors, LLC, with 1.32% or 66900.0 shares worth $0.63 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 53000.0 shares worth $0.5 million, making up 1.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 34257.0 shares worth around $0.32 million, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.