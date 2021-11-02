Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL): Decline Of -163.85% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2021

In today’s recent session, 4.18 million shares of the Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.58, and it changed around $1.71 or 29.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $134.36M. GMBL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.48, offering almost -222.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.89% since then. We note from Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 457.37K.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GMBL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

Instantly GMBL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 29.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.55 on Monday, 11/01/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.56% year-to-date, but still down -0.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) is -13.68% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GMBL is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -163.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -58.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group Inc. to make $18.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7,192.00%.

GMBL Dividends

Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.31% of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares, and 10.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.53%. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock is held by 52 institutions, with Atom Investors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 4.96% of the shares, which is about 0.31 million shares worth $3.35 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.44% or 0.21 million shares worth $2.33 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Jacob Internet Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $2.17 million, making up 3.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Jacob Internet Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $1.82 million, which represents about 2.70% of the total shares outstanding.