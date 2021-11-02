Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.14, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.65M. EEIQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.20, offering almost -750.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.71% since then. We note from Elite Education Group International Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) trade information

Instantly EEIQ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.68 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.50% year-to-date, but still down -0.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) is 4.06% down in the 30-day period.

Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Elite Education Group International Limited to make $3.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2021.

EEIQ Dividends

Elite Education Group International Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 13.

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 81.06% of Elite Education Group International Limited shares, and 0.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.90%. Elite Education Group International Limited stock is held by 4 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.18% of the shares, which is about 15692.0 shares worth $80970.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.14% or 12108.0 shares worth $62477.0 as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2000.0 shares worth $8220.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 1797.0 shares worth around $6774.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.