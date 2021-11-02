Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Shares Might Go Up 38.32% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.48, and it changed around $0.12 or 8.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.90M. DXF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.98, offering almost -101.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.14% since then. We note from Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 166.74K.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) trade information

Instantly DXF has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6900 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.28% year-to-date, but still down -8.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) is 13.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.84, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DXF is forecast to be at a low of $24.84 and a high of $24.84. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1578.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1578.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.24%.

DXF Dividends

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 16.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.52% of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares, and 1.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.25%. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stock is held by 7 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.73% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $0.25 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.59% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 19549.0 shares worth $25413.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares.