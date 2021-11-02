Could Oragenics Inc. (AMEX: OGEN) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 26.42 million shares of the Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN) were traded, and its beta was 0.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.69, and it changed around $0.05 or 8.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $80.96M. OGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.80, offering almost -160.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.93% since then. We note from Oragenics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.46 million.

Oragenics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OGEN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oragenics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN) trade information

Instantly OGEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 54.77% year-to-date, but still up 11.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN) is 9.95% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OGEN is forecast to be at a low of $2.25 and a high of $2.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -226.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -226.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.10%.

OGEN Dividends

Oragenics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.74% of Oragenics Inc. shares, and 7.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.06%. Oragenics Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.91% of the shares, which is about 4.52 million shares worth $4.1 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.37% or 1.58 million shares worth $1.43 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3.55 million shares worth $3.22 million, making up 3.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $0.74 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.