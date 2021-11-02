Could Chegg Inc.’s (NYSE: CHGG) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 33.72 million shares of the Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.24, and it changed around -$28.52 or -45.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.87B. CHGG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $115.21, offering almost -236.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $57.25, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -67.2% since then. We note from Chegg Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Chegg Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CHGG as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chegg Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) trade information

Instantly CHGG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -45.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 63.12 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 45.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.52% year-to-date, but still up 6.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is -8.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHGG is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $125.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -265.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -46.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $174.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Chegg Inc. to make $240.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.80%. Chegg Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 38.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

CHGG Dividends

Chegg Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 29.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.43% of Chegg Inc. shares, and 101.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.79%. Chegg Inc. stock is held by 591 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 12.86% of the shares, which is about 18.6 million shares worth $1.55 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.45% or 12.23 million shares worth $1.02 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 4.15 million shares worth $319.05 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.81 million shares worth around $316.97 million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.