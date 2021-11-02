CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 0.96 million shares of the CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.04, and it changed around -$5.32 or -18.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $987.78M. CEIX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.23, offering almost -57.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 84.11% since then. We note from CONSOL Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 528.05K.

CONSOL Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CEIX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CONSOL Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.6 for the current quarter.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) trade information

Instantly CEIX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -18.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.52 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 293.34% year-to-date, but still down -6.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) is 0.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CEIX is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -51.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 314.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $306.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect CONSOL Energy Inc. to make $318.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $243.22 million and $324.61 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.30%.

CEIX Dividends

CONSOL Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.96% of CONSOL Energy Inc. shares, and 78.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.78%. CONSOL Energy Inc. stock is held by 191 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 14.23% of the shares, which is about 4.91 million shares worth $90.64 million.

Greenlight Capital, Inc., with 6.29% or 2.17 million shares worth $40.07 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.12 million shares worth $55.2 million, making up 6.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $20.7 million, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.