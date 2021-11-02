Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -473.39%

In today’s recent session, 0.8 million shares of the Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.36, and it changed around -$1.14 or -20.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $341.33M. CLNN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.82, offering almost -308.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.29, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -21.33% since then. We note from Clene Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 150.87K.

Clene Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CLNN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Clene Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) trade information

Instantly CLNN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -20.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.66 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.96% year-to-date, but still down -0.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) is -17.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLNN is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -473.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -312.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clene Inc. (CLNN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 142.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Clene Inc. to make $60k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 106.90%.

CLNN Dividends

Clene Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 67.35% of Clene Inc. shares, and 7.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.14%. Clene Inc. stock is held by 56 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.91% of the shares, which is about 1.18 million shares worth $13.23 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.84% or 1.13 million shares worth $12.72 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.69 million shares worth $7.77 million, making up 1.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $4.18 million, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.