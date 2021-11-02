Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.99 million shares of the Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.48, and it changed around $0.43 or 4.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $119.26M. CMMB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $168.80, offering almost -1510.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.27% since then. We note from Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 125.18K.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CMMB as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) trade information

Instantly CMMB has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.19 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.14% year-to-date, but still up 5.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) is -2.96% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CMMB is forecast to be at a low of $42.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -329.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -300.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 97.90% in the next quarter.

CMMB Dividends

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 13.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.40% of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. shares, and 33.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.17%. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 24.10% of the shares, which is about 2.58 million shares worth $74.02 million.

Maven Securities Limited, with 1.18% or 0.13 million shares worth $3.63 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1444.0 shares worth $42684.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.