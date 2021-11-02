Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: CNTA) In 2021: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.01, and it changed around -$3.19 or -18.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.23B. CNTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.90, offering almost -92.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.78% since then. We note from Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 160.78K.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CNTA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.55 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) trade information

Instantly CNTA has showed a red trend with a performance of -18.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.63 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.59% year-to-date, but still down -17.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) is -15.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNTA is forecast to be at a low of $37.00 and a high of $42.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -199.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -164.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (CNTA) estimates and forecasts

CNTA Dividends

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.05% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited shares, and 55.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.73%. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited stock is held by 56 institutions, with Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 19.94% of the shares, which is about 17.92 million shares worth $398.09 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 6.32% or 5.68 million shares worth $126.17 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.58 million shares worth $35.06 million, making up 1.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $17.55 million, which represents about 0.88% of the total shares outstanding.