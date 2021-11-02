CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 2.16 million shares of the CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were traded, and its beta was 0.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $50.73, and it changed around -$0.27 or -0.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.68B. CDNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.83, offering almost -96.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $44.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.14% since then. We note from CareDx Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 571.44K.

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) trade information

Instantly CDNA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 71.62 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.98% year-to-date, but still down -28.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) is -23.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.37 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

CareDx Inc (CDNA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -80.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $73.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect CareDx Inc to make $74.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $53.37 million and $58.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.00%. CareDx Inc earnings are expected to increase by 22.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

CDNA Dividends

CareDx Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 05.

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.99% of CareDx Inc shares, and 101.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.96%. CareDx Inc stock is held by 352 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.50% of the shares, which is about 5.0 million shares worth $340.42 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 8.67% or 4.56 million shares worth $417.71 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 4.54 million shares worth $415.45 million, making up 8.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund held roughly 2.97 million shares worth around $235.0 million, which represents about 5.65% of the total shares outstanding.