Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 4.05 million shares of the Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) were traded, and its beta was -0.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.41, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.17M. BBI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.70, offering almost -314.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.76% since then. We note from Brickell Biotech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

Brickell Biotech Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BBI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Brickell Biotech Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) trade information

Instantly BBI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6100 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.11% year-to-date, but still down -22.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) is -42.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBI is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1363.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1119.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -72.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $150k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Brickell Biotech Inc. to make $150k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $142k and $27k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 455.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.40%.

BBI Dividends

Brickell Biotech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 13.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.71% of Brickell Biotech Inc. shares, and 17.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.16%. Brickell Biotech Inc. stock is held by 43 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.03% of the shares, which is about 2.6 million shares worth $2.47 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.77% or 1.52 million shares worth $1.45 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.85 million shares worth $1.76 million, making up 2.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.72 million shares worth around $0.68 million, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.