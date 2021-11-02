Are ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 4.52 million shares of the ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) were traded, and its beta was 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.43, and it changed around $0.19 or 8.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $86.14M. ENG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.40, offering almost -286.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.72% since then. We note from ENGlobal Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.74 million.

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) trade information

Instantly ENG has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.54 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.06% year-to-date, but still up 5.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) is -23.58% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENG is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -44.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.60%.

ENG Dividends

ENGlobal Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.17% of ENGlobal Corporation shares, and 36.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.52%. ENGlobal Corporation stock is held by 42 institutions, with Oppenheimer & Close, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.17% of the shares, which is about 1.11 million shares worth $3.38 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.68% or 0.94 million shares worth $2.85 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.35 million shares worth $1.57 million, making up 0.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.86 million, which represents about 0.54% of the total shares outstanding.