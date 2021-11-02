An Analysis Of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.81 million shares of the Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.45, and it changed around $0.15 or 4.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.32M. OXBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.88, offering almost -70.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.36% since then. We note from Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 170.46K.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OXBR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) trade information

Instantly OXBR has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.74 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 84.49% year-to-date, but still up 11.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) is 17.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17940.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OXBR is forecast to be at a low of $8.50 and a high of $8.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -146.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -146.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.00%.

OXBR Dividends

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 30.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.18% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited shares, and 3.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.55%. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited stock is held by 8 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.56% of the shares, which is about 89196.0 shares worth $0.23 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 0.80% or 45955.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 89196.0 shares worth $0.23 million, making up 1.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held roughly 33640.0 shares worth around $67952.0, which represents about 0.59% of the total shares outstanding.