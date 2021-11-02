Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) Stock Forecast 2021: $18.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.61, and it changed around $0.09 or 1.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $390.01M. AKTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.15, offering almost -151.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.83% since then. We note from Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 461.90K.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AKTS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Akoustis Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information

Instantly AKTS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.59 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.78% year-to-date, but still up 2.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) is -21.38% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AKTS is forecast to be at a low of $12.50 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -136.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -64.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 183.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Akoustis Technologies Inc. to make $3.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.20%.

AKTS Dividends

Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 23 and August 27.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.41% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares, and 46.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.56%.

Blackrock Inc. and Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.62 million shares worth $34.9 million, making up 5.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held roughly 2.08 million shares worth around $27.73 million, which represents about 4.13% of the total shares outstanding.