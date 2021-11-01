Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 18.53 million shares of the Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) have been traded, and its beta is 3.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.73, and it changed around $0.13 or 20.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $70.89M. ZSAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.06, offering almost -319.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.79% since then. We note from Zosano Pharma Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

Zosano Pharma Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ZSAN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zosano Pharma Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) trade information

Instantly ZSAN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 20.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7880 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.76% year-to-date, but still up 1.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) is -15.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZSAN is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -173.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -173.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 36.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 708.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Zosano Pharma Corporation to make $260k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.30%.

ZSAN Dividends

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 11 and November 15.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.36% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares, and 14.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.45%. Zosano Pharma Corporation stock is held by 39 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.66% of the shares, which is about 4.23 million shares worth $4.02 million.

Aisling Capital Management LP, with 2.35% or 2.72 million shares worth $2.58 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 2.57 million shares worth $2.44 million, making up 2.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.49 million shares worth around $1.42 million, which represents about 1.29% of the total shares outstanding.