Why Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 1.05 million shares of the Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.69, and it changed around $2.27 or 7.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $902.34M. PERI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.18, offering almost 1.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 78.3% since then. We note from Perion Network Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 574.64K.

Perion Network Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PERI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Perion Network Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) trade information

Instantly PERI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.18 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 123.25% year-to-date, but still up 36.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) is 63.99% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PERI is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $43.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 112.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $108.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Perion Network Ltd. to make $117.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $83.41 million and $118.26 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.10%.

PERI Dividends

Perion Network Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.53% of Perion Network Ltd. shares, and 51.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.95%. Perion Network Ltd. stock is held by 100 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.01% of the shares, which is about 2.03 million shares worth $36.4 million.

Private Capital Management, Inc., with 4.38% or 1.48 million shares worth $26.57 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 0.89 million shares worth $12.89 million, making up 2.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF held roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $5.55 million, which represents about 0.99% of the total shares outstanding.