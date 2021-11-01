Why Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2021

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.40, and it changed around $0.05 or 2.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $225.20M. CTRM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.50, offering almost -712.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.67% since then. We note from Castor Maritime Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.17 million.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Instantly CTRM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.42 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.03% year-to-date, but still down -2.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) is -3.69% down in the 30-day period.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.20% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares, and 6.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.55%. Castor Maritime Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.92% of the shares, which is about 1.73 million shares worth $4.51 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.72% or 1.55 million shares worth $4.04 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 49703.0 shares worth $0.13 million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.