Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) Stock Forecast 2021: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.06, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.04B. WFRD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.35, offering almost -1.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 93.67% since then. We note from Weatherford International plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 311.38K.

Weatherford International plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended WFRD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Weatherford International plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.2 for the current quarter.

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) trade information

Instantly WFRD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.74 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 384.33% year-to-date, but still up 1.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) is 47.74% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WFRD is forecast to be at a low of $29.00 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 0.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 29.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $929 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Weatherford International plc to make $951 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -60.90%.

WFRD Dividends

Weatherford International plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 09.

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.92% of Weatherford International plc shares, and 96.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.16%. Weatherford International plc stock is held by 90 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.32% of the shares, which is about 13.21 million shares worth $240.47 million.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, with 0.72% or 7.2 million shares worth $131.08 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and AMG Yacktman Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 12.04 million shares worth $219.2 million, making up 1.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AMG Yacktman Fd held roughly 4.7 million shares worth around $85.54 million, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.