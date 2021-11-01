UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 19.97 million shares of the UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.47, and it changed around -$0.87 or -11.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.11B. TIGR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.50, offering almost -495.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.54% since then. We note from UP Fintech Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.46 million.

UP Fintech Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TIGR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Instantly TIGR has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.80 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 40.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.51% year-to-date, but still down -25.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is -38.90% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.26, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TIGR is forecast to be at a low of $6.83 and a high of $38.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -495.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 127.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $82.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect UP Fintech Holding Limited to make $82.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 74.40%.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 26.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.41% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares, and 18.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.12%. UP Fintech Holding Limited stock is held by 170 institutions, with Sylebra Capital Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 2.28% of the shares, which is about 3.23 million shares worth $93.51 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.27% or 3.21 million shares worth $92.9 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Innovator IBD 50 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.63 million shares worth $18.15 million, making up 0.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Innovator IBD 50 ETF held roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $8.93 million, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.