Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) Stock Forecast: By 2021, Bulls Expect $8.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 11.52 million shares of the Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) were traded, and its beta was 2.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.92, and it changed around $0.12 or 3.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.77B. TELL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.76, offering almost -46.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.59% since then. We note from Tellurian Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.40 million.

Tellurian Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended TELL as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tellurian Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) trade information

Instantly TELL has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.99 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 206.25% year-to-date, but still up 10.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) is 0.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TELL is forecast to be at a low of $0.90 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -104.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 77.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 115.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Tellurian Inc. to make $22.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.73 million and $8.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 179.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 158.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.80%.

TELL Dividends

Tellurian Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 04 and November 08.

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.01% of Tellurian Inc. shares, and 27.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.31%. Tellurian Inc. stock is held by 224 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 4.76% of the shares, which is about 20.47 million shares worth $95.19 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.71% or 15.98 million shares worth $74.33 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 8.67 million shares worth $40.31 million, making up 2.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held roughly 7.41 million shares worth around $23.65 million, which represents about 1.72% of the total shares outstanding.