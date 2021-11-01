Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 2.49 million shares of the Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.69, and it changed around $0.55 or 17.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $113.79M. SLGG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.20, offering almost -203.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.83% since then. We note from Super League Gaming Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 369.71K.

Super League Gaming Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SLGG as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Super League Gaming Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) trade information

Instantly SLGG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.75 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.95% year-to-date, but still down -0.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) is 0.96% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLGG is forecast to be at a low of $4.25 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -116.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 53.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 323.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Super League Gaming Inc. to make $3.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $690k and $779k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 329.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 400.60%.

SLGG Dividends

Super League Gaming Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 17.

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.06% of Super League Gaming Inc. shares, and 21.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.55%. Super League Gaming Inc. stock is held by 53 institutions, with Marshall Wace LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.12% of the shares, which is about 0.95 million shares worth $6.71 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.41% or 0.79 million shares worth $5.55 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.48 million shares worth $3.36 million, making up 2.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $1.89 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.