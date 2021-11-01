Stock Performance And Outlook Of Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD)

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.67, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.29M. AUUD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.30, offering almost -248.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.98% since then. We note from Auddia Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 700.36K.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information

Instantly AUUD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.36 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.46% year-to-date, but still up 17.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) is 11.16% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUUD is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -237.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -237.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.10%.

AUUD Dividends

Auddia Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.86% of Auddia Inc. shares, and 3.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.26%. Auddia Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 2.13% of the shares, which is about 0.26 million shares worth $1.49 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.81% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.57 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.26 million shares worth $1.49 million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 22432.0 shares worth around $67071.0, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.