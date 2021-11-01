Stock Performance And Outlook Of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGC)

In the last trading session, 2.1 million shares of the Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.59, and it changed around $0.16 or 1.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $776.93M. AGC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.11, offering almost -43.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.25% since then. We note from Altimeter Growth Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) trade information

Instantly AGC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.43 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.10% year-to-date, but still up 14.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) is 23.19% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGC is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $16.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) estimates and forecasts

AGC Dividends

Altimeter Growth Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Altimeter Growth Corp. shares, and 24.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.86%. Altimeter Growth Corp. stock is held by 31 institutions, with JS Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.00% of the shares, which is about 2.5 million shares worth $32.15 million.

Clearlake Capital Group, LP, with 5.00% or 2.5 million shares worth $32.15 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 18881.0 shares worth $0.22 million, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF held roughly 17997.0 shares worth around $0.21 million, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.