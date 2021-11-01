SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) were traded, and its beta was 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.07, and it changed around $0.4 or 7.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $141.37M. SRAX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.29, offering almost -20.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.27% since then. We note from SRAX Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 310.97K.

SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) trade information

Instantly SRAX has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.33 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 95.18% year-to-date, but still up 4.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) is 13.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.94 day(s).

SRAX Inc. (SRAX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 102.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -58.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 262.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect SRAX Inc. to make $9.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 119.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.80%. SRAX Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 26.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

SRAX Dividends

SRAX Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 15 and November 19.

SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.53% of SRAX Inc. shares, and 19.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.79%. SRAX Inc. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 4.27% of the shares, which is about 1.06 million shares worth $5.79 million.

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC, with 4.02% or 1.0 million shares worth $5.46 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Jacob Discovery Fd and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.4 million shares worth $2.17 million, making up 1.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.99 million, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.