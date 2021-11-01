SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) were traded, and its beta was -4.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.03, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.78M. SGBX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.70, offering almost -187.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.76% since then. We note from SG Blocks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 365.92K.

SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) trade information

Instantly SGBX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.19 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.33% year-to-date, but still down -36.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) is -7.34% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SGBX is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -197.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -197.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 231.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SG Blocks Inc. to make $7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $629k and $577k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,012.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,113.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.60%.

SGBX Dividends

SG Blocks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 15.

SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.80% of SG Blocks Inc. shares, and 11.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.36%. SG Blocks Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with SG Americas Securities, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.17% of the shares, which is about 0.19 million shares worth $0.89 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.89% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.78 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $0.55 million, making up 1.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 45746.0 shares worth around $0.21 million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.