Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 2.53 million shares of the Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $81.57, and it changed around -$2.45 or -2.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.59B. RBLX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $103.87, offering almost -27.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $60.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.83% since then. We note from Roblox Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.21 million.

Roblox Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RBLX as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Roblox Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Instantly RBLX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 86.15 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.89% year-to-date, but still up 0.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is 11.21% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RBLX is forecast to be at a low of $70.00 and a high of $103.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 188.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $637.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Roblox Corporation to make $704.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $242.19 million and $310.01 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 163.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 127.20%.

Roblox Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -256.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.10% per year for the next five years.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.85% of Roblox Corporation shares, and 80.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.64%. Roblox Corporation stock is held by 555 institutions, with Meritech Capital Associates V, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 7.10% of the shares, which is about 36.64 million shares worth $3.3 billion.

Tiger Global Management, LLC, with 5.31% or 27.39 million shares worth $2.46 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 7.29 million shares worth $655.8 million, making up 1.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port held roughly 5.36 million shares worth around $482.14 million, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.