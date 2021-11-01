RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.68 million shares of the RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) were traded, and its beta was 0.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.58, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.50M. RIBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.83, offering almost -215.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.41% since then. We note from RiceBran Technologies’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 598.58K.

RiceBran Technologies stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RIBT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. RiceBran Technologies is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) trade information

Instantly RIBT has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6975 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.25% year-to-date, but still down -0.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) is -2.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIBT is forecast to be at a low of $0.65 and a high of $0.65. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect RiceBran Technologies to make $8.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.16 million and $6.81 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 41.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.50%. RiceBran Technologies earnings are expected to increase by 32.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

RIBT Dividends

RiceBran Technologies’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.47% of RiceBran Technologies shares, and 35.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.43%. RiceBran Technologies stock is held by 29 institutions, with CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 23.41% of the shares, which is about 10.65 million shares worth $12.03 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.84% or 1.29 million shares worth $1.46 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.7 million shares worth $0.79 million, making up 1.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $0.63 million, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.