Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.52 million shares of the Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.59, and it changed around $2.7 or 16.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $700.84M. METC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.43, offering almost 6.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.64% since then. We note from Ramaco Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 386.18K.

Ramaco Resources Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended METC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ramaco Resources Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) trade information

Instantly METC has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.95 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 545.49% year-to-date, but still up 27.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) is 51.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -23.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that METC is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 3.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 40.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 363.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 381.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $72.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ramaco Resources Inc. to make $79.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $37.33 million and $51.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 95.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 54.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.10%. Ramaco Resources Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -118.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.23% per year for the next five years.

METC Dividends

Ramaco Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.40% of Ramaco Resources Inc. shares, and 65.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.79%. Ramaco Resources Inc. stock is held by 46 institutions, with Yorktown Energy Partners IX, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 25.98% of the shares, which is about 11.46 million shares worth $62.68 million.

ECP ControlCo, LLC, with 12.77% or 5.63 million shares worth $30.8 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.23 million shares worth $1.28 million, making up 0.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.81 million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.