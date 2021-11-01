Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RFL) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 4.27 million shares of the Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL) were traded, and its beta was 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.56, and it changed around -$0.53 or -6.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $166.17M. RFL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.44, offering almost -778.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.96% since then. We note from Rafael Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 542.18K.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL) trade information

Instantly RFL has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.94 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 76.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.58% year-to-date, but still down -75.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL) is -75.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.55 day(s).

Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) estimates and forecasts

RFL Dividends

Rafael Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 14.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.42% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares, and 35.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.17%. Rafael Holdings Inc. stock is held by 110 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 4.39% of the shares, which is about 0.74 million shares worth $37.92 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.00% or 0.68 million shares worth $34.52 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Cabot Growth ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.45 million shares worth $22.84 million, making up 2.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Listed Funds Tr-Cabot Growth ETF held roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $7.02 million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.