Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) In 2021: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) were traded, and its beta was 2.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.53, and it changed around $0.2 or 8.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $236.71M. QTNT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.59, offering almost -200.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.81% since then. We note from Quotient Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 640.49K.

Quotient Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended QTNT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Quotient Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) trade information

Instantly QTNT has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.81 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.44% year-to-date, but still down -8.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) is 8.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QTNT is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -453.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -58.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -38.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Quotient Limited to make $8.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.30%.

QTNT Dividends

Quotient Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 06.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.69% of Quotient Limited shares, and 90.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.38%. Quotient Limited stock is held by 148 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 15.95% of the shares, which is about 16.2 million shares worth $58.97 million.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc, with 9.11% or 9.25 million shares worth $33.68 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 2.59 million shares worth $7.95 million, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Small-Mid Fund held roughly 2.33 million shares worth around $8.48 million, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.