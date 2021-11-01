Plantronics Inc. (NYSE: POLY): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY) were traded, and its beta was 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.76, and it changed around $2.97 or 12.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.01B. POLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.89, offering almost -90.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.48% since then. We note from Plantronics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 452.42K.

Plantronics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended POLY as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Plantronics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter.

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY) trade information

Instantly POLY has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.20 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.00% year-to-date, but still up 0.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY) is 4.08% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that POLY is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -68.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Plantronics Inc. (POLY) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -39.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -36.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $428.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Plantronics Inc. to make $468.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.10%. Plantronics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 93.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

POLY Dividends

Plantronics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 30.

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.70% of Plantronics Inc. shares, and 96.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.70%. Plantronics Inc. stock is held by 272 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.51% of the shares, which is about 6.07 million shares worth $236.21 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 14.31% or 5.99 million shares worth $232.93 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3.65 million shares worth $141.83 million, making up 8.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund held roughly 3.5 million shares worth around $141.68 million, which represents about 8.36% of the total shares outstanding.