Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 3.22 million shares of the Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) were traded, and its beta was -0.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.68, and it changed around -$0.04 or -6.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $61.90M. PME currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.35, offering almost -245.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.65% since then. We note from Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 231.97K.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) trade information

Instantly PME has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9300 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.71% year-to-date, but still up 9.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) is -9.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 82760.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.53 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PME is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2105.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2105.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42.90%.

PME Dividends

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.30% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. shares, and 0.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.33%. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.48% of the shares, which is about 0.4 million shares worth $0.36 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.10% or 85947.0 shares worth $78039.0 as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 41107.0 shares worth $27130.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.