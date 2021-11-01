Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.34 million shares of the Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.99, and it changed around $0.19 or 2.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.45B. PSFE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.57, offering almost -144.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.64% since then. We note from Paysafe Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.26 million.

Paysafe Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PSFE as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Paysafe Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) trade information

Instantly PSFE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.05 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.34% year-to-date, but still down -3.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) is 0.65% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSFE is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -112.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $370.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Paysafe Limited to make $417.74 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

PSFE Dividends

Paysafe Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.52% of Paysafe Limited shares, and 53.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.15%. Paysafe Limited stock is held by 239 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 84.34% of the shares, which is about 123.73 million shares worth $1.5 billion.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc., with 34.08% or 50.0 million shares worth $605.5 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wells Fargo Discovery Fd and MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 2.78 million shares worth $33.62 million, making up 1.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund held roughly 2.1 million shares worth around $17.75 million, which represents about 1.43% of the total shares outstanding.